Drilon: Arroyo deal killed death penalty

Drilon: Arroyo deal killed death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

That was said by Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon as he explained that the Senate by a two-third vote had ratified a treaty commitment signed by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. "Namatay po ang death penalty dahilan sa maliwanag naman na hindi natin pwedeng maibalik yung parusang pagpatay dahilan sa ating treaty commitment," Drilon said referring to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) 15 hr Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC