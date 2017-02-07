Drilon: Arroyo deal killed death penalty
That was said by Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon as he explained that the Senate by a two-third vote had ratified a treaty commitment signed by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. "Namatay po ang death penalty dahilan sa maliwanag naman na hindi natin pwedeng maibalik yung parusang pagpatay dahilan sa ating treaty commitment," Drilon said referring to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights .
