DOTr conducts assessment on quake damages to Surigao airport
Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade led the assessment of the Surigao airport which was temporarily closed due to the extensive damage on its runway following a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck the city Friday night. A view of a damaged runway at an airport in the earthquake-hit city of Surigao, Surigao del Norte province, Philippines, 11 February 2017.
