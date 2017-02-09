DOJ orders probe into Surigao prosecu...

DOJ orders probe into Surigao prosecutor's ambush

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Department of Justice has directed the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct its own probe into the gun attack that resulted in the injury of Surigao City Prosecutor Manuel Tesiorna last Monday, February 6. In a Department Order dated February 9, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II also directed the NBI to submit to the DOJ the status of its investigation relative to the February 6 shooting incident. According to DOJ Undersecretary Erickson Balmes, they have also initiated a fundraising activity to help pay for the medical expenses of Tesiorna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Mon Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC