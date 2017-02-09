DOJ orders probe into Surigao prosecutor's ambush

THE Department of Justice has directed the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct its own probe into the gun attack that resulted in the injury of Surigao City Prosecutor Manuel Tesiorna last Monday, February 6. In a Department Order dated February 9, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II also directed the NBI to submit to the DOJ the status of its investigation relative to the February 6 shooting incident. According to DOJ Undersecretary Erickson Balmes, they have also initiated a fundraising activity to help pay for the medical expenses of Tesiorna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.