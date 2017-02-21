Does this fish predict earthquakes?

Does this fish predict earthquakes?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Does this fish predict earthquakes? Every couple of years, a mysterious rare fish that resembles a serpent washes up on some beach. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m4D8CY An oarfish washed up near Oceanside, Calif., in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC