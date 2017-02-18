DepEd wants more quake resilient buil...

DepEd wants more quake resilient buildings

1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

Prior to the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that hit the province of Surigao del Norte, Education Secretary Leonor Briones has met with the Department of Public Works and Highways officials to reconstitute the joint Technical Working Group on the Basic Education Facilities. This is to target the prompt execution of school buildings construction under the 2017 budget of the Department.

Chicago, IL

