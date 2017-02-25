Defiant De Lima arrested
Senator Leila de Lima, the highest-profile critic of President Duterte's brutal drug war was arrested yesterday on drug trafficking charges. She will be detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, upon the orders of the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero.
