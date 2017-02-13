Davao group calls on solons to reject...

Davao group calls on solons to reject revival of death penalty

Read more: MindaNews

A coalition of human rights groups, people's organizations, and non-government organizations has called on congressmen to reject the revival of the death penalty in the country and urged the government to fix the justice system. Jo Moso, of the iDefend Davao coalition, said on Monday that members of the House of Representatives should not give in to the pressures imposed by Davao del Norte Rep. and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez who threatened to strip lawmakers of their committee chairmanship if they would go against the reinstitution of the death penalty.

Chicago, IL

