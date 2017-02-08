Davao City vice mayor: Serve the masses, not big egos
DAVAO City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte advised the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front to serve the masses instead of their egos after the recent cancellation of peace talks. "I just hope that despite this hullabaloo, both sides would give the welfare of the masses a priority over big egos," Duterte said in a statement Tuesday.
