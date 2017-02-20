DAR condemns killing of farmer in N. Cotabato

Another farmer-activist has been shot dead in the contested 4,124-hectare reservation area of the University of the Southern Mindanao in Arakan, North Cotabato, the Department of Agrarian Reform said yesterday. In a press statement, the DAR identified the victim as Willerme Algorde, auditor of local farmers' group Mailuminado Farmers' Association, Inc. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.