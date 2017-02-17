CPP willing to return to nego table; vows to have 6 NPA captives freed

The Communist Party of the Philippines has called on President Rodrigo Duterte to heed the clamor of various groups to reconsider his decision terminating the peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front as it expressed willingness to proceed with the As a "positive gesture," the CPP called on NPA units to "expedite the release" of four soldiers and two paramilitary elements it captured in Alegria in Surigao del Norte, Columbio in Sultan Kudarat, Talakag in Bukidnon and Lupon in Davao Oriental "before or during" the Netherlands talks if the Armed Forces of the Philippines withdraws from the area where the captives will be freed.

