CPP willing to return to nego table; ...

CPP willing to return to nego table; vows to have 6 NPA captives freed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

The Communist Party of the Philippines has called on President Rodrigo Duterte to heed the clamor of various groups to reconsider his decision terminating the peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front as it expressed willingness to proceed with the As a "positive gesture," the CPP called on NPA units to "expedite the release" of four soldiers and two paramilitary elements it captured in Alegria in Surigao del Norte, Columbio in Sultan Kudarat, Talakag in Bukidnon and Lupon in Davao Oriental "before or during" the Netherlands talks if the Armed Forces of the Philippines withdraws from the area where the captives will be freed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Ebola
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC