CHR to hold talk on death penalty

CHR to hold talk on death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Commission on Human Rights will organize a community- based dialogue on the restoration of death penalty on February 20 at Nature's Resort and Hotel in Talisay City. CHR-Western Visayas Region David Bermudo said the discussion of the death penalty has taken center stage with the pronouncements made and actions taken by top administration officials especially those in the legislative branch of government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC