CHR to hold talk on death penalty
THE Commission on Human Rights will organize a community- based dialogue on the restoration of death penalty on February 20 at Nature's Resort and Hotel in Talisay City. CHR-Western Visayas Region David Bermudo said the discussion of the death penalty has taken center stage with the pronouncements made and actions taken by top administration officials especially those in the legislative branch of government.
