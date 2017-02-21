Cebu Landmasters to raise P3.8 billion
CEBU Landmasters Inc. intends to raise up to P3.8 billion from an initial public offering scheduled in May to fund land acquisition and development costs for its expansion plans to five key cities in Visayas and Mindanao. In a prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Cebu Landmasters said it is listing and selling firm shares of 505 million common shares with an over allotment option of 75 million shares on the local bourse targeting mid-to late-May 2017.
