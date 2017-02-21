Cebu Landmasters to raise P3.8 billion

Cebu Landmasters to raise P3.8 billion

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

CEBU Landmasters Inc. intends to raise up to P3.8 billion from an initial public offering scheduled in May to fund land acquisition and development costs for its expansion plans to five key cities in Visayas and Mindanao. In a prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Cebu Landmasters said it is listing and selling firm shares of 505 million common shares with an over allotment option of 75 million shares on the local bourse targeting mid-to late-May 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC