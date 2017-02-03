Cavite governor confirms 1 dead in HTI factory fire
Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Friday that one worker died after sustaining third-degree burns from the fire that razed the House Technology Industries manufacturing plant at the Cavite Ecozone. In a media interview, Remulla said the provincial social workers assisting the victims of the blaze reported to him of the fatality whose identity is still being verified.
