Cabaero: Death bill nears birth

CAPITAL punishment in the Philippines will soon see a re-imposition, or call it a rebirth, as the House of Representatives majority party seems bent on using its might to make it happen. Two legislators who spoke in Cebu over the weekend said the measure re-imposing the death penalty is sure to pass in the House in about two weeks.

