Bello renews various DOLE partners' commitment

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III recently led the oath-taking of some 1,049 officials and members of various program partners of the Department of Labor and Employment in Bulacan province. The oath-taking, which highlighted one of the festivities commemorating Ka Blas Ople's 90th birthday, was held at the front premises of the Gusaling Gat Blas F. Ople in Malolos City.

Chicago, IL

