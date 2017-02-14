At least 14 killed in Philippine bus ...

At least 14 killed in Philippine bus crash

Police investigators stand beside the wreckage of a bus that crashed on a downhill road in Tanay, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. More than a dozen mostly college students on a camping trip were killed when their rented bus lost its brakes on the downhill road slammed into a post, town officials said.

