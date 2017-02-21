Andanar loses cool over questions abo...

Andanar loses cool over questions about $1,000 bribe claim

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

COMMUNICATIONS Secretary Martin Andanar his lost cool on Tuesday when pressed about his allegation that Senate reporters have been offered a $1,000 bribe to cover a press conference aimed at removing President Rodrigo Duterte from office. Andanar refused to apologize for his accusation that there was monetary offer during the press conference of former Davao policeman Arturo Lascanas, who accused President Rodrigo Duterte of being behind the killings in Davao City when he was the former mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC