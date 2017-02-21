Andanar loses cool over questions about $1,000 bribe claim

COMMUNICATIONS Secretary Martin Andanar his lost cool on Tuesday when pressed about his allegation that Senate reporters have been offered a $1,000 bribe to cover a press conference aimed at removing President Rodrigo Duterte from office. Andanar refused to apologize for his accusation that there was monetary offer during the press conference of former Davao policeman Arturo Lascanas, who accused President Rodrigo Duterte of being behind the killings in Davao City when he was the former mayor.

