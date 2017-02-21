Andanar loses cool over questions about $1,000 bribe claim
COMMUNICATIONS Secretary Martin Andanar his lost cool on Tuesday when pressed about his allegation that Senate reporters have been offered a $1,000 bribe to cover a press conference aimed at removing President Rodrigo Duterte from office. Andanar refused to apologize for his accusation that there was monetary offer during the press conference of former Davao policeman Arturo Lascanas, who accused President Rodrigo Duterte of being behind the killings in Davao City when he was the former mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC