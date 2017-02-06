Agnes Jakosalem is flanked by her runners-up.

Agnes Jakosalem is flanked by her run...

AT 51 years old, poise and grace still embody Agnes Padao Jakosalem, the Cebuana who bagged the title of Mrs. Grandma Universe 2017, which was held last Jan. 22 at Sofia, Bulgaria. One might think she's a veteran beauty queen, but in fact, it was her first ever beauty contest.

