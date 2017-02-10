Aftershocks rattle survivors in quake...

Aftershocks rattle survivors in quake-hit Philippines

Thousands of residents of a quake-hit city in the southern Philippines sought refuge on the streets as aftershocks hit the A region yesterday, two days after a quake killed eight people. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck Surigao and nearby areas of Mindanao island late on Friday, injuring 202, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged, according to officials.

Chicago, IL

