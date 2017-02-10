Aftershocks rattle survivors in quake-hit Philippines

Thousands of residents of a quake-hit city in the southern Philippines sought refuge on the streets as aftershocks hit the A region yesterday, two days after a quake killed eight people. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck Surigao and nearby areas of Mindanao island late on Friday, injuring 202, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.