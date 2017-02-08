AFP: 8 Sayyafs killed in Sulu encounter

AT LEAST eight members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were killed in an encounter between the armed group and the Philippine Marines during Tuesday's encounter in Capual Island, Sulu, the military said Wednesday. The encounter started around 8 a.m. in the town of Omar in Sulu, where five ASG members were initially killed.

Chicago, IL

