AFP: 8 Sayyafs killed in Sulu encounter
AT LEAST eight members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were killed in an encounter between the armed group and the Philippine Marines during Tuesday's encounter in Capual Island, Sulu, the military said Wednesday. The encounter started around 8 a.m. in the town of Omar in Sulu, where five ASG members were initially killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC