AFP: 51 NPAs surrender, 17 captured since Feb. 4

In a statement, AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said the exodus is expected to continue with a lot more NPA rebels sending their surrender-feelers to the AFP. "While we are preparing for the eventual laying down of arms by these NPA members, their surrenders are without conditions apart from the program afforded by Government to rebel-returnees," Arevalo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.