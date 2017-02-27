ADB says Asia needs to double infrastructure spending

In this Feb. 8, 2013 file photo, a railway signalman waves a green flag indicating a train to proceed as a man rides a bicycle on the level-crossing close to a suburban train station of Yangon, Myanmar. Developing countries in Asia and the Pacific will need to invest up to $1.7 trillion a year, or $26 trillion through 2030, to meet their infrastructure needs and to maintain the region's growth momentum - more than double the previous estimate in 2009, an Asian Development Bank report said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

