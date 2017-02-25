Abu Sayyaf fails to seize foreign boat crew in Tawi-Tawi

THE Abu Sayyaf Group tried but failed to kidnap anew crewmen of foreign cargo vessel in the high seas of the southern Philippines. Rear Admiral Rene Medina, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao , on Friday, February 24, said the naval component of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi thwarted the kidnapping attempt by the ASG in the waters of Tawi-Tawi province.

