6th dead oarfish found in Cagayan de Oro
A 20-FOOT long oarfish was found in Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City, around 4 p.m., Saturday, February 18, three days after the fifth sea creature was seen off the coast of Agusan del Norte. According to Marlo Tabac, Gusa barangay chairman, the elongated fish was still alive when found by residents but later died.
