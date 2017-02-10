6 killed, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting

SIX people were killed while four others, including a child, were wounded in a drive-by gun attack in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, February 10. Senior Superintendent Romulo Cleve Taboso, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said that the incident took place around 11 p.m. Thursday along the highway in the village of Cainglet, Kabasalan town. Taboso identified the fatalities as the following: Emeristo Bastasa, Raymary Tena, Asser Mangan, Delia Pagador, Marisa Bucan, and a certain Calib-og.

