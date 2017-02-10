6 killed, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting

6 killed, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

SIX people were killed while four others, including a child, were wounded in a drive-by gun attack in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, February 10. Senior Superintendent Romulo Cleve Taboso, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said that the incident took place around 11 p.m. Thursday along the highway in the village of Cainglet, Kabasalan town. Taboso identified the fatalities as the following: Emeristo Bastasa, Raymary Tena, Asser Mangan, Delia Pagador, Marisa Bucan, and a certain Calib-og.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC