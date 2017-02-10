6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes south...

6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck late Friday and was centered about 2 kilometers southwest of Talisay in Mindanao. It said it was located at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers .

