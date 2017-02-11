5 wanted persons arrested

At least five wanted persons were arrested during a series of manhunt operations against criminals in Pampanga and Bulacan recently. Senior Superintendent Joel Consulta, Pampanga Police Provincial Office officer-in-charge, said the arrest of the suspects is in line with the aggressive campaign of the Philippine National Police to arrest wanted criminals and put them behind bars.

Chicago, IL

