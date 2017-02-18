5 injured in collision of 2 motorcycles
FIVE people, including three children, were injured in a vehicular incident in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Friday, February 17. Zamboanga Sibugay Police Director Romulo Cleve Taboso identified the victims as Ian Omandam, 27, Reynaldo Avila, 36, Crishel Mae Rublico, 11, Jimboy Roferos, 10 and David Ramos, four. Investigation showed Omandam was driving a motorcycle with Ramos as his back rider when they were bumped from behind by another motorcycle driven by Avila with Rublico and Roferos riding in tandem.
