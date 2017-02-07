5 face murder raps

FIVE men are facing charges before the court for allegedly killing a tricycle driver at Purok 44 Manggahan in Ulas, Davao City last November 25. Charged with murder were Rogelio Igdamen Hermillosa, alias Jun-Jun Kirig, Virmie Jed Canonio Andam, Christopher Gil Silao, Marlon Marapao and one Ar-Ar. In a resolution dated February 1, prosecutor Jose Paolo Evangelista found probable cause to charge the five accused based on the complaint filed by Gemma Yu.

