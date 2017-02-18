4 dead, 9 injured in road accidents

FOUR persons died while nine others were injured in separate road accidents in Negros Island Region this week, police records showed. Ricky Riopay, 39, of Sitio Catamnan 1, Barangay Concepcion, Talisay City died after his motorcycle hit a 10-wheeler truck at Sitio Catamnan 3 around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

