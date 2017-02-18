4 dead, 9 injured in road accidents
FOUR persons died while nine others were injured in separate road accidents in Negros Island Region this week, police records showed. Ricky Riopay, 39, of Sitio Catamnan 1, Barangay Concepcion, Talisay City died after his motorcycle hit a 10-wheeler truck at Sitio Catamnan 3 around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC