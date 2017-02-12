3 soldiers killed in Bukidnon clash

Three Army soldiers were killed in a clash with communist guerrillas in Bukidnon only hours after the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People's Army announced the termination of their unilateral ceasefire declaration. Ka Allan Juanito, NPA spokesperson for North Central Mindanao, said the soldiers, who belonged to the 8th Infantry Battalion were intercepted by a rebel unit at around 5pm in Sitio Kalib, Barangay Kibalabag, Malaybalay City last Feb. 1. "The soldiers tried to resist and pulled out their guns prompting our guerrillas to fire first in self defense," he said in a statement.

