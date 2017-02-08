3 shot dead, 1 hurt in Tagoloan town

THREE men were shot dead while one was seriously injured when motorcycle-riding masked gunmen opened fire around 8:30 p.m. at Sta. Cruz, Tagoloan village, Cagayan de Oro City Monday evening, February 6. Senior Police Officer 4 Taide Galleon said the victims, Mark Lester Dacogon, 33, Rolly Ellio, 28, and Mark Angelo Dacogon, 30, died on the spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.