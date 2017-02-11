3 killed, scores hurt in Surigao quake

THREE people, including a four-year-old boy, were confirmed dead while more than 80 were injured after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near Surigao City in Caraga Region, Mindanao at 10:03 p.m. Friday, February 10, the local disaster agency said. A report by the Caraga Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also said a bridge collapsed, some roads sustained cracks and were not passable, and residential houses and some commercial buildings were damaged.

