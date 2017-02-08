2 suspected illegal recruiters nabbed, victims rescued

JOINT police and military operatives have arrested two suspected illegal recruiters and rescued six human trafficking victims at a resort in Zamboanga City Tuesday, February 7. The Zamboanga City Police Office identified the arrested alleged illegal recruiters as Ruel Donayre, 29, and Girlie Ignacio, 43, both residents of Sitio Pook in the village of Cabaluay, this city. The police said the suspects were arrested and the six human trafficking victims were rescued around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the resort in the said village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.