2 suspected illegal recruiters nabbed, victims rescued
JOINT police and military operatives have arrested two suspected illegal recruiters and rescued six human trafficking victims at a resort in Zamboanga City Tuesday, February 7. The Zamboanga City Police Office identified the arrested alleged illegal recruiters as Ruel Donayre, 29, and Girlie Ignacio, 43, both residents of Sitio Pook in the village of Cabaluay, this city. The police said the suspects were arrested and the six human trafficking victims were rescued around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the resort in the said village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC