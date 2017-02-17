2 soldiers killed, 15 wounded in clas...

2 soldiers killed, 15 wounded in clash with NPA rebels in Davao

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

TWO government soldiers and two suspected communist rebels were killed and 15 other soldiers were wounded following a firefight between government forces and New People's Army rebels in Davao City last Thursday afternoon, February 16. Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the military's Joint Task Force Haribon, said pursuit operations are underway against the remnants of the NPA band that figured in the clash. Balagtey said troops from the Army's 3rd Infantry Battalion were on a convoy when the rebels detonated a roadside bomb around 4 p.m. at the boundary of Barangays Lacson and Lamanan, leading to the firefight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC