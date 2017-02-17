2 soldiers killed, 15 wounded in clash with NPA rebels in Davao

TWO government soldiers and two suspected communist rebels were killed and 15 other soldiers were wounded following a firefight between government forces and New People's Army rebels in Davao City last Thursday afternoon, February 16. Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the military's Joint Task Force Haribon, said pursuit operations are underway against the remnants of the NPA band that figured in the clash. Balagtey said troops from the Army's 3rd Infantry Battalion were on a convoy when the rebels detonated a roadside bomb around 4 p.m. at the boundary of Barangays Lacson and Lamanan, leading to the firefight.

