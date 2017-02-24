2 dead, 1 nabbed in a carjacking incident
TWO unidentified suspects were killed while one was arrested after authorities responded to a carjacking incident around 8:45 a.m., Friday, February 24 at Fatima village, Tagoloan, Lanao del Norte. Police Superintendent Leony Roy Ga, Iligan City police director, said around 8:30 a.m., the family of businessman Othelo Adiong, 36, with his mother Elvira, 63 and wife Estiphanie and his children were on board a white Ford Ranger XLT when unidentified armed suspects inside a white Elantra flagged down Adiong's vehicle along C3 road in Merilla, Ubaldo Lata, Cagayan de Oro City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC