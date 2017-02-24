2 dead, 1 nabbed in a carjacking inci...

2 dead, 1 nabbed in a carjacking incident

TWO unidentified suspects were killed while one was arrested after authorities responded to a carjacking incident around 8:45 a.m., Friday, February 24 at Fatima village, Tagoloan, Lanao del Norte. Police Superintendent Leony Roy Ga, Iligan City police director, said around 8:30 a.m., the family of businessman Othelo Adiong, 36, with his mother Elvira, 63 and wife Estiphanie and his children were on board a white Ford Ranger XLT when unidentified armed suspects inside a white Elantra flagged down Adiong's vehicle along C3 road in Merilla, Ubaldo Lata, Cagayan de Oro City.

