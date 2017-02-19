12 reps file resolution opposing death penalty
IF the death penalty is reimposed in the Philippines, the country will lose its leadership in the Asean and Asian Region in the promotion of human rights. This was raised by 12 members of the House of Representatives who filed a resolution opposing the reimposition of the death penalty, as proposed under House Bill 4727 and now a subject of debate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC