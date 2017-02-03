12-hour power interruptions in some parts of Leyte, Samar Island
NEARLY half of Eastern Visayas' households and businesses will suffer 12-hour power interruptions on Saturday, February 4, due to annual preventive maintenance activities and replacement of tower lines by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines . The entire Samar Island and some parts of Leyte, including Tacloban City, will experience blackout from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., said NGCP in an advisory issued on Thursday, February 2. The power outage will disrupt Saturday activities of 349,609 households and business establishments in Samar, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and some parts of northern Leyte.
