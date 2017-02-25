10 arrested in series of drug stings

10 arrested in series of drug stings

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region Central Luzon office arrested 10 suspected drug personalities, which resulted in the seizure of 200 grams of shabu in a series of anti-drug operations in Pampanga, Tarlac and Bulacan on February 23 and 24, 2017, respectively. On February 24, around 8:00 p.m., PDEA agents conducted a buy-bust operations in Villa Classica Subdivision, Barangay Alasas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, which resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects and seizure of 50 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P240,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC