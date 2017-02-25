10 arrested in series of drug stings

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region Central Luzon office arrested 10 suspected drug personalities, which resulted in the seizure of 200 grams of shabu in a series of anti-drug operations in Pampanga, Tarlac and Bulacan on February 23 and 24, 2017, respectively. On February 24, around 8:00 p.m., PDEA agents conducted a buy-bust operations in Villa Classica Subdivision, Barangay Alasas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, which resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects and seizure of 50 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P240,000.

