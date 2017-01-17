Young couple die in Himamaylan City road accident

A COUPLE died after the motorcycle they were riding figured in an accident at Crossing Aguisan in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Sunday. Police identified the fatalities as Jayvan Calderon, 20, of BarangaySantol, Binalbagan town and Irha Amores, 18, of Barangay Talaban, Himamaylan City.

