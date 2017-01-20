Village watchman chief stabbed by dri...

Village watchman chief stabbed by drinking buddy

2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A VILLAGE watchman chief was stabbed and wounded by his drinking buddy in a remote area of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said. Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer Rogelio Alabata said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Purok 3 in the village of Poblacion, Guipos, Zamboanga Del Sur.

