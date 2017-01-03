Uber to help cities get a better gras...

Uber to help cities get a better grasp on traffic patterns

Uber is offering a helping hand to some of the same city leaders it sometimes antagonizes with the aggressive way it runs its popular ride-hailing service. The assistance will come in the form of a free website, called "Movement," expected to be available to the public in mid-February.

