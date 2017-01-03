Two hostages join Sayyaf
Kota Kinabalu: The Armed Forces of the Philippines has stepped up operations with residents in Sulu in a bid to enlist their help to rescue five Malaysian and 22 other foreign nationals kept hostage by the Abu Sayyaf in the province. Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Maj Filemon Tan Jr said a Japanese treasure hunter abducted by the Abu Sayyaf in 2010 and a Filipino businessman held by the bandits since 2014 have been removed from the list of kidnap victims after the military received reports that they have joined the group.
