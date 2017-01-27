Troops arrest Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader
COMBINED police and military operatives have arrested an Abu Sayyaf bandit sub-leader facing 87 counts of kidnapping charges Friday, January 27, in Zamboanga City. Police Regional Office -Zamboanga Peninsula director Billy Beltran identified the arrested Abu Sayyaf sub-leader as Faizal Jaafar, who carries the aliases of Jaafar Mundi, Abu Jaafar, Abu Aren, Abu Ben, and Abu Raba.
