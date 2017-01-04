Traffic enforcers to mount indignatio...

Traffic enforcers to mount indignation rally today

AROUND 400 traffic enforcers will stage an indignation rally Wednesday, January 4, to publicize their rage over the killing of Cris Cabingas, a fellow enforcer shot in the line of duty near Cogon public market along Guillermo St. on December 30. Cabingas, a Roads and Traffic Administration Cogon team leader, was monitoring the flow of vehicles in the area when he was shot last Friday. According to RTA in a statement Tuesday, the protest action was aimed at showing solidarity for Cabingas who, Uy said, was just doing his job of implementing traffic rules in Cagayan de Oro City.

Chicago, IL

