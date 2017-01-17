Top Chinese official to meet Philippi...

Top Chinese official to meet Philippines' Duterte

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will meet on Tuesday with China's Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin, the most high-profile Chinese visitor since he took power last year and launched surprise moves to engage with historic rival Beijing. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the Philippines' ASEAN Chairmanship launch at SMX Convention Center in Davao city, southern Philippines January 15, 2017.

