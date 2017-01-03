Suspected rebels storm Philippine jai...

Suspected rebels storm Philippine jail, 132 inmates escape

Inmates stay inside an overcrowded jail cell inside a police precint jail in this December 15, 2016 file photo taken in Manila, Philippines. KIDAPAWAN, Philippines - More than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the southern Philippines before dawn on Wednesday, officials said.

