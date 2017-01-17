Sushmita Sen will judge the Miss Universe 2017 pageant

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will be on the judges panel of the upcoming 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant, which will take place here on January 30. It's special for her as she had won her crown in Manila itself in 1994. While making this announcement on social media, Sushmita posted a photograph of herself from the makeup room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BollywoodLife.com.