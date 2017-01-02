Soroptimist vows to continue women em...

Soroptimist vows to continue women empowerment

Read more: Sun-Star

THE Soroptimist International assures continuation in their advocacy on women rights and women empowerment in Baguio City and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region . Soroptimist International of Northern Central Luzon District Program Director Myrna Winsted said they will continue to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Chicago, IL

