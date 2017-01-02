Soroptimist vows to continue women empowerment
THE Soroptimist International assures continuation in their advocacy on women rights and women empowerment in Baguio City and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region . Soroptimist International of Northern Central Luzon District Program Director Myrna Winsted said they will continue to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|46 min
|Ainu
|14
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|58 min
|Ainu
|4
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC