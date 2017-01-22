Some tribe members still refuse to go home
ALMOST a dozen families have refused to go back to their homes following reports of supposed New People Army rebels in the Cagayan de Oro City's upland villages. Pastor Roberto Cabaring of the Tribe for Christ church, one of the group's helping the evacuees, said about 10 families are still staying at a tribal shelter in Barangay Dansolihon following reports that Maoist insurgents were seen in nearby villages.
